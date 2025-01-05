Pacheco’s 14 lead Mount St. Mary’s past Niagara 68-62

Carmelo Pacheco had 14 points in Mount St. Mary's 68-62 win against Niagara on Sunday.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Carmelo Pacheco had 14 points in Mount St. Mary’s 68-62 win against Niagara on Sunday.

Pacheco had three steals for the Mountaineers (9-5, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jedy Cordilia added 12 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while they also had three blocks. Arlandus Keyes shot 3 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jahari Williamson led the Purple Eagles (6-8, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Zion Russell added 14 points for Niagara. Justice Smith had 13 points.

Both teams next play Friday. Mount St. Mary’s visits Manhattan and Niagara plays Saint Peter’s at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

