Okonkwo’s 17 help Akron defeat Eastern Michigan 105-81

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — James Okonkwo had 17 points in Akron’s 105-81 victory against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night. Okonkwo…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — James Okonkwo had 17 points in Akron’s 105-81 victory against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.

Okonkwo also had five rebounds for the Zips (10-5, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Gray scored 13 points and added three steals. Nate Johnson went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and four steals.

Christian Henry led the way for the Eagles (7-8, 1-2) with 20 points and three steals. Da’Sean Nelson added 16 points and four assists for Eastern Michigan. Arne Osojnik also had 15 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron hosts Toledo and Eastern Michigan goes on the road to play Central Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.