No. 2 Iowa St gets win over No. 9 Kansas

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 25 points in his second start of the season to lead No. 2 Iowa State to a 74-57 win over No. 9 Kansas on Wednesday night, the Cyclones’ 12th straight victory.

The Cyclones (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) entered with their highest ranking in program history but without one of their key starters in forward Milan Momcilovic, who’s out indefinitely with a left hand injury.

Jones, who scored a season-high 26 points off the bench against Texas Tech on Saturday, looked just as comfortable starting in Momcilovic’s place. He made his first six shots and finished 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Dishon Jackson tied his season high with 17 points in his first appearance off the bench this season. Joshua Jefferson posted his sixth double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

No. 6 TENNESSEE 74, No. 23 GEORGIA 56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve Jordan Gainey scored 19 points and No. 6 Tennessee overcame a sluggish start and beat No. 23 Georgia.

The Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) broke the game open with a 26-4 run to start the second half. Zakai Zeigler had 16 points and seven assists. Jahmai Mashack scored 12 and Cade Phillips 10.

Asa Newell scored 13 points and Silas Demary 12 for the Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2).

Georgia, which led by a point at halftime, missed its first five shots of the second half and was slowed by a couple turnovers, allowing Tennessee to build a 51-30 lead.

Tennessee shot 27.3% (9 of 33) and trailed 26-25 at halftime. Vols guards Chaz Lanier (1 of 9), Zakai Zeigler (1 of 7) and Jordan Gainey (1 of 5) combined to shoot 3 of 21 (14%).

No. 10 HOUSTON 70, WEST VIRGINIA 54

HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored a season-high 22 points, L.J. Cryer added 18 and No. 10 Houston beat West Virginia for its ninth straight win.

Roberts had 17 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Emanuel Sharp, who finished with 14 points, added 12 as Houston took a 40-27 lead into halftime.

Houston (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) shot 49% overall and was 11 of 26 on 3-pointers in winning its 32nd straight home game.

Amani Hansberry scored 16 points and Javon Small added 13 points and eight assists for West Virginia (12-4, 3-2). The Mountaineers shot 44% and were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.

No. 12 MICHIGAN ST. 90, PENN ST. 85

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had a season-high 18 points and Jaden Akins scored 16, leading No. 12 Michigan State to a victory over Penn State.

The Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) have won 10 straight for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the most recent of their eight teams to reach the Final Four under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.

The Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-5) have lost four in a row, including three straight to AP Top 25 teams.

No. 17 PURDUE 69, WASHINGTON 58

SEATTLE (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 19 points to help No. 17 Purdue dig itself out of a hole and come away with a over Washington.

The Boilermakers (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) trailed by 10 late in the first half and were down by eight at the break, but opened the second period with an 11-2 surge to storm back in front.

Kaufman-Renn, who entered averaging 17.5 points per game, had a lot to do with the turnaround, scoring 13 points in the final 20 minutes.

Braden Smith added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for Purdue. Caleb Furst had 15 points and Fletcher Loyer chipped in with 12.

The Boilermakers outscored the Huskies (10-8, 1-6) by 19 in the second half, and dominated them 40-22 in the paint.(backslash)

UNLV 65, No. 22 UTAH ST. 62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. made a layup and a 12-foot fadeaway jumper to cap a closing seven-point run by UNLV, which defeated No. 22 Utah Statet.

Utah State’s Mason Falslev missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, snapping the Aggies’ six-game winning streak.

Jalen Hill led the Rebels (10-7, 4-2 Mountain West) with 15 points, Julian Rishwain finished with 13 and Jailen Bedford had 10.

Thomas added eight points, about half of his season average. But his four points at the end were the most important as UNLV closed with a 12-2 surge.

