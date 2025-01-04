No. 18 West Virginia women force 31 TO’s, rally in 2nd half to beat BYU 66-53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half to help No. 18…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 12 of her 19 points in the second half to help No. 18 West Virginia pull away from BYU for a 66-53 victory on Saturday night.

Quinerly shot 8 of 26 overall and had five assists and five steals. Kyah Watson added 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals for West Virginia (21-2, 2-1 Big 12), which has won four of its last five games.

Kemery Congdon shot 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points to lead BYU (9-5, 0-3). Emma Calvert scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Cougars. Amari Whiting added 10 points.

West Virginia shot 26.5 % (9 of 34) in the first half and finished 35% shooting overall (25 of 72) but scored 33 points from 31 BYU turnovers.

Quinerly shot 4 of 8 from the floor in the third quarter as West Virginia outscored BYU 21-12 for a 49-42 lead. Congdon scored the first bucket of the fourth before the Mountaineers scored the next 10 points and BYU didn’t get closer. Quinerly shot 6 of 16 in the second half.

BYU jumped out to a 20-13 first-quarter advantage and led 30-28 at the break. Congdon scored nine points and Calvert had eight in the first half. Quinerly scored seven first-half points for the Mountaineers.

