Njie’s 13 lead Iona past Siena 74-73

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Adam Njie scored 13 points and made the winning free throw in the final seconds as Iona beat Siena 74-73 on Sunday.

Njie added five rebounds and five steals for the Gaels (5-10, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clarence Rupert scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Justin Menard went 3 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Saints (7-8, 2-2) were led in scoring by Brendan Coyle, who finished with 20 points and three steals. Justice Shoats added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Siena. Major Freeman also had 10 points and two steals.

Iona led 73-69 with 30 seconds remaining but did not seal the win until Njie made one of two free throws to break a tie with 2 seconds left.

