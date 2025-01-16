New Mexico State secures 59-52 win over Florida International

MIAMI (AP) — Zawdie Jackson and Dionte Bostick scored 13 points apiece and New Mexico State defeated Florida International 59-52…

MIAMI (AP) — Zawdie Jackson and Dionte Bostick scored 13 points apiece and New Mexico State defeated Florida International 59-52 on Thursday night to pick up its seventh straight victory.

Jackson shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Aggies (11-6, 4-0 Conference USA). Bostick went 4 of 6 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Peter Filipovity shot 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Vianney Salatchoum led the Panthers (7-11, 1-4) with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jayden Brewer added 13 points and two steals. Asim Jones also had 11 points.

The teams entered the break with New Mexico State ahead 28-26. New Mexico State took the lead for good with 2:49 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Bostick to make it 48-47.

The teams both play Saturday. New Mexico State visits Liberty and Florida International hosts UTEP.

