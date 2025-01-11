Nendah Tarke, Dylan Williamson lead Towson to 93-82 overtime victory over Drexel

Nendah Tarke had 27 points, Dylan Williamson scored nine of his 26 in overtime and Towson defeated Drexel 93-82 on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nendah Tarke had 27 points, Dylan Williamson scored nine of his 26 in overtime and Towson defeated Drexel 93-82 on Saturday.

Tarke shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (8-9, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Williamson added seven assists. Tyler Tejada scored 14.

Yame Butler led the Dragons (10-7, 2-2) with 21 points and four steals. Cole Hargrove added 19 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Magee had 18 points.

Caleb Embeya put up 11 points in the first half for Towson, who went into halftime tied 32-32. Tarke led Towson with 17 second-half points and also hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime tied at 76. Williamson went 3 of 3 from the floor with a 3-pointer in overtime, adding two free throws.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.