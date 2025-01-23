Montgomery’s 18 lead UNC Wilmington over Charleston 85-83

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bo Montgomery’s 18 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Charleston 85-83 on Thursday night. Montgomery made two…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bo Montgomery’s 18 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Charleston 85-83 on Thursday night.

Montgomery made two free throws with 26 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Montgomery also contributed five rebounds for the Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Sean Moore had 15 points and finished 7 of 10 from the field.

Derrin Boyd led the way for the Cougars (15-5, 5-2) with 24 points. AJ Smith added 18 points and Ante Brzovic also had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Newby scored 12 points in the first half for UNC Wilmington, which led 49-42 at the break. Montgomery led UNC Wilmington with 10 points in the second half.

Both teams play Saturday. UNC Wilmington hosts Hampton and Charleston squares off against Elon on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

