Milwaukee takes down Youngstown State 79-64

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Faizon Fields’ 21 points helped Milwaukee defeat Youngstown State 79-64 on Friday night.

Fields added nine rebounds for the Panthers (13-6, 6-2 Horizon League). Themus Fulks scored 18 points, going 8 of 14 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jamichael Stillwell had 10 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 11 from the line.

The Penguins (11-8, 6-3) were led in scoring by Cris Carroll, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Jason Nelson added 14 points and two steals for Youngstown State. Ty Harper also had 12 points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Milwaukee hosts Robert Morris and Youngstown State goes on the road to play Green Bay.

