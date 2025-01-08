Miller’s 20 lead Florida Atlantic past Charlotte 75-64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baba Miller’s 20 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Charlotte 75-64 on Wednesday night. Miller added seven…

Miller added seven rebounds for the Owls (9-7, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Tre Carroll scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Niccolo Moretti went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The 49ers (7-9, 0-3) were led by Jaehshon Thomas and Giancarlo Rosado with 14 points apiece.

Miller led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-30 at the break. Carroll led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Florida Atlantic takes on UAB at home on Sunday, and Charlotte visits Tulsa on Saturday.

