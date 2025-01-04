Micheaux and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit conference foe Miami (FL)

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 0-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 1-2 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 0-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 1-2 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Miami (FL) and Virginia Tech face off on Sunday.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-2 in home games. Miami (FL) is eighth in the ACC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Williams averaging 8.0.

The Hokies are 0-2 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is fifth in the ACC scoring 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 8.0.

Miami (FL) scores 72.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 64.8 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Miami (FL) have averaged.

The Hurricanes and Hokies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haley Cavinder is averaging 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hurricanes.

Mackenzie Nelson is averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.