Marcus Tankersley, Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt help Alcorn State fend off Alabama State 67-65

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt both scored 13 to help Alcorn State hold off Alabama State 67-65 on Monday night.

Tankersley added six rebounds for the Braves (2-14, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Davian Williams had 11 points.

The Hornets (6-11, 2-2) were led by CJ Hines with 13 points. Amarr Knox added 11 points, four assists and two steals. Tyler Mack had eight points.

