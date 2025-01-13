Live Radio
Marcus Tankersley, Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt help Alcorn State fend off Alabama State 67-65

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 9:51 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Marcus Tankersley and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt both scored 13 to help Alcorn State hold off Alabama State 67-65 on Monday night.

Tankersley added six rebounds for the Braves (2-14, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Davian Williams had 11 points.

The Hornets (6-11, 2-2) were led by CJ Hines with 13 points. Amarr Knox added 11 points, four assists and two steals. Tyler Mack had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

