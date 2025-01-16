Madison Booker leads No. 7 Texas past Auburn, 74-57

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 22 points and No. 7 Texas bounced back from a loss at second-ranked…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 22 points and No. 7 Texas bounced back from a loss at second-ranked South Carolina, beating Auburn 74-57 on Thursday night.

Booker, who was held to seven points in Sunday’s loss to the Gamecocks, missed just one shot in the first half for the Longhorns (17-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference).

Rori Harmon added 20 points and Taylor Jones scored 15 for Texas, which shot 50% from 3-point range and 87% from the free-throw line.

Deyona Gaston and Mar’shaun Bostic led Auburn (9-9, 0-5) with 18 points each. The Tigers were held to 38.2% shooting.

Takeaways

Texas: Coach Vic Schaefer’s team got back to its winning formula — forcing takeaways on defense and playing physically on offense. The Longhorns scored 28 points in the paint and hit 20 free throws.

Auburn: The Tigers have missed the scoring of sophomore Taliah Scott, who has averaged nearly 22 points per game for her career but has been out with an injury since late November. Auburn can take positives from outscoring Texas by eight in the fourth quarter.

Key moment

The Longhorns used runs of 10-0 and 13-0 in the first half to take control.

Key stat

Texas forced 19 turnovers and converted them into 17 points. The Longhorns entered the game No. 1 in the country in turnover margin.

Up next

Texas plays No. 8 Maryland on Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, New Jersey. Auburn hosts Missouri on Sunday.

