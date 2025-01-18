Loyola Marymount defeats San Diego 77-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Merkviladze had 18 points in Loyola Marymount’s 77-70 win against San Diego on Saturday night.…

Merkviladze shot 4 of 8 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line for the Lions (11-8, 3-4 West Coast Conference). Myron Amey Jr. scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jevon Porter and Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 13 points apiece.

The Toreros (4-16, 1-6) were led by Tony Duckett, who posted 31 points. Kody Clouet added 10 points for San Diego. Steven Jamerson II also recorded eight points and seven rebounds. The Toreros prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 36-32. Stone-Carrawell paced LMU in the first half with eight points. LMU used 8-0 run to make it a 46-37 lead with 16:24 left in the half. Merkviladze scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

