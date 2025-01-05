Koffi’s 17 help Stonehill down Saint Francis (PA) 64-60

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Amir Nesbitt’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds left gave Stonehill the lead and Todd Brogna added two…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Amir Nesbitt’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds left gave Stonehill the lead and Todd Brogna added two free throws with two seconds remaining as the Skyhawks edged St. Francis (PA) 64-60 on Sunday.

Hermann Koffi scored 17 points and added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (9-8, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Nesbitt scored 13 points while going 5 of 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Louie Semona had 12 points and shot 5 for 17, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc.

The Red Flash (5-11, 0-2) were led in scoring by Riley Parker, who finished with 19 points. Bobby Rosenberger III added 19 points for Saint Francis (PA). Valentino Pinedo also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Friday. Stonehill hosts LIU and Saint Francis (PA) plays Mercyhurst at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.