Julian Mackey scores 19 to lead Houston Christian over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-72

HOUSTON (AP) — Julian Mackey had 19 points in Houston Christian’s 76-72 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night.

Mackey also added three blocks for the Huskies (8-11, 5-3 Southland Conference). Elijah Brooks shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line to add 16 points. Trent Johnson had 13 points.

Jordan Roberts had 14 points to lead the Islanders (13-7, 6-2) who saw a six-game win streak end. Isaac Williams added 13 points and Garry Clark pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

