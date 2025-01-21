Illinois State secures 85-81 win over Indiana State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks had 21 points in Illinois State’s 85-81 victory over Indiana State on Tuesday night.…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Dalton Banks had 21 points in Illinois State’s 85-81 victory over Indiana State on Tuesday night.

Banks shot 6 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (12-8, 4-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Johnny Kinziger scored 20 points and added six assists. Chase Walker went 8 of 16 from the field to finish with 17 points.

The Sycamores (9-11, 3-6) were led by Aaron Gray, who posted 19 points and eight rebounds. Camp Wagner added 17 points and two steals for Indiana State. Jaden Daughtry also had 10 points.

Illinois State went into the half tied with Indiana State 40-40. Kinziger scored 12 points in the half. Illinois State used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 58-49 with 11:49 left.

The teams both play Saturday. Illinois State visits Bradley and Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa.

