Huntley, Tate score 21 as Appalachian State takes down James Madison 86-66

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley and Myles State both 21 points to help Appalachian State defeat James Madison 86-66 on Saturday.

Huntley added eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (9-7, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Tate shot 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line and added seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Jalil Beaubrun had 16 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett led the Dukes (9-8, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. AJ Smith added 13 points and seven rebounds for James Madison. Mark Freeman had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Appalachian State visits Old Dominion and James Madison plays Marshall at home.

