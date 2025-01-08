High Point defeats Charleston Southern 93-79

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa had 22 points in High Point’s 93-79 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa had 22 points in High Point’s 93-79 win over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Giffa shot 6 of 9 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line for the Panthers (14-4, 2-1 Big South Conference). D’Maurian Williams scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Kimani Hamilton shot 6 of 14 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Taje’ Kelly finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-13, 1-2). Daylen Berry added 26 points and four steals for Charleston Southern. RJ Johnson finished with 21 points and six assists.

High Point’s next game is Saturday against Gardner-Webb at home, and Charleston Southern visits Winthrop on Wednesday.

