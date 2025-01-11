Freemantle scores 20 as Xavier knocks off DePaul 77-63

Zach Freemantle’s 20 points off the bench led Xavier to a 77-63 victory against DePaul on Saturday night. Freemantle also…

Zach Freemantle’s 20 points off the bench led Xavier to a 77-63 victory against DePaul on Saturday night.

Freemantle also had 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (10-7, 2-4 Big East Conference). Ryan Conwell shot 5 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Jerome Hunter had 10 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

CJ Gunn finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-8, 0-6). Jacob Meyer added 14 points for DePaul. N.J. Benson also recorded 13 points, two steals and three blocks.

Xavier took the lead with 5:55 left in the first half and did not give it up. Freemantle led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 38-23 at the break. Xavier pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 21 points. They were outscored by DePaul in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Conwell led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Xavier hosts Villanova and DePaulplays Marquette at home.

