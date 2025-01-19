Florida hosts No. 5 LSU following Johnson’s 25-point showing

LSU Tigers (19-0, 4-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-8, 2-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (19-0, 4-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-8, 2-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU takes on Florida after Flau’jae Johnson scored 25 points in LSU’s 83-77 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators are 9-2 in home games. Florida averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 4-0 against SEC opponents. LSU is the best team in the SEC scoring 19.9 fast break points per game.

Florida averages 78.6 points, 16.4 more per game than the 62.2 LSU gives up. LSU averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Florida allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Gators.

Shayeann Day-Wilson is averaging 3.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

