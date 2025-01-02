Fairfield plays Rider following L’Amoreaux’s 23-point game

Fairfield Stags (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-1 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (7-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Rider after Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 76-61 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Broncs have gone 1-3 at home. Rider is eighth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Stags are 1-0 in MAAC play. Fairfield averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Izabela Nicoletti with 5.2.

Rider scores 56.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 60.4 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Rider allows.

The Broncs and Stags face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncs.

L’Amoreaux is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Stags.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

