Ellison’s 19 lead Stetson past Central Arkansas 75-65

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Mehki Ellison had 19 points in Stetson’s 75-65 victory against Central Arkansas on Thursday night.

Ellison shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Hatters (4-12, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Wood added 16 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Josh Massey went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Cole McCormick finished with 14 points and two steals for the Bears (5-11, 1-2). Elias Cato added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Michael Evbagharu had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

