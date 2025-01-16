Dunn scores 16 as Coppin State takes down Cheyney (Pa.) 88-62

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Dunn scored 16 points as Coppin State beat Cheyney (Pa.) 88-62 on Thursday. Dunn also had…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Dunn scored 16 points as Coppin State beat Cheyney (Pa.) 88-62 on Thursday.

Dunn also had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-16, 1-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Toby Nnadozie scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 17 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds, eight assists, and eight steals. Camaren Sparrrow went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Wolves were led in scoring by D’Angelo Lake, who finished with 15 points. Cheyney also got 12 points and three steals from Joshua Blackmon. Dajer Muldrow also put up 11 points and three steals.

Coppin State visits Morgan State on Jan. 25.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.