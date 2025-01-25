Deen’s 11 help Bradley down Illinois State 61-57

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen had 11 points in Bradley’s 61-57 victory over Illinois State on Saturday. Deen had…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen had 11 points in Bradley’s 61-57 victory over Illinois State on Saturday.

Deen had six rebounds for the Braves (18-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Zek Montgomery added 11 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Christian Davis had 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Johnny Kinziger finished with 16 points and five assists for the Redbirds (12-9, 4-6). Ty Pence added 12 points for Illinois State. Malachi Poindexter also had eight points.

Bradley went into the half ahead of Illinois State 28-26. Darius Hannah scored six points in the half. Bradley used a 12-0 second-half run come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 40-30 with 12:02 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Montgomery scored nine second-half points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bradley hosts UIC and Illinois State plays Belmont at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

