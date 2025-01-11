Colorado State earns 84-62 victory over UNLV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford and Rashaan Mbemba both scored 22 points as Colorado State beat UNLV 84-62…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford and Rashaan Mbemba both scored 22 points as Colorado State beat UNLV 84-62 on Saturday night.

Clifford added five rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Rams (10-6, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Mbemba added five rebounds. Jalen Lake went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Rebels (9-7, 3-2) were led in scoring by Dedan Thomas Jr., who finished with 19 points and six assists. Jaden Henley added 19 points for UNLV. Jalen Hill finished with eight points.

Colorado State next plays Tuesday against San Diego State on the road, and UNLV will host Utah State on Wednesday.

