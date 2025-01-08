Christmas has 27, Longwood beats UNC Asheville 85-76

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michael Christmas had 27 points in Longwood’s 85-76 victory over UNC Asheville on Wednesday night. Christmas…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michael Christmas had 27 points in Longwood’s 85-76 victory over UNC Asheville on Wednesday night.

Christmas also contributed eight rebounds for the Lancers (13-5, 2-1 Big South Conference). Elijah Tucker added 14 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds. Colby Garland shot 3 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jordan Marsh finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs (10-6, 1-1). Kameron Taylor added 14 points and Josh Banks had 12 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Longwood visits Winthrop and UNC Asheville travels to play Presbyterian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

