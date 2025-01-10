Brown scores 25 in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 91-86 2OT win against Le Moyne

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Terrence Brown had 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 91-86 double-overtime win over Le Moyne on Friday…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Terrence Brown had 25 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 91-86 double-overtime win over Le Moyne on Friday night.

Brown added nine rebounds and five assists for the Knights (6-11, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Jo’el Emanuel added 19 points while shooting 6 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Cameron Tweedy shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Dolphins (5-12, 0-2) were led by Ocypher Owens, who recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds. Le Moyne also got 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals from AJ Dancier. Nate Fouts had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Fouts made two free throws with 1:26 left in regulation that made it 59-all and eventually forced overtime.

Zek Tekin’s two free throws with 33 seconds left in OT tied it at 73-73 going into the second overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

