Braun scores 16, Cal Baptist downs Seattle U 61-59

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — AJ Braun scored 16 points as Cal Baptist beat Seattle University 61-59 on Saturday night.

Braun added 12 rebounds for the Lancers (8-7, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference). Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Adam Moussa shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Redhawks (5-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Kobe Williamson added 10 points for Seattle U. Maleek Arington also had nine points, six assists and three steals.

