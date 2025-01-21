Bradley beats Belmont 89-77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Davis’ 19 points and 10 rebounds helped Bradley defeat Belmont 89-77 on Tuesday night. Jaquan…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Davis’ 19 points and 10 rebounds helped Bradley defeat Belmont 89-77 on Tuesday night.

Jaquan Johnson scored 17 points and added three steals for the Braves (17-3, 8-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah, Zek Montgomery and Duke Deen added 12 points apiece.

Carter Whitt led the Bruins (14-6, 6-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. Jonathan Pierre added 11 points and three steals for Belmont. Drew Scharnowski and Jonathan Pierre each finished with 11 points. The Bruins ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Led by eight points from Hannah before the break, Bradley entered halftime tied with Belmont 43-43. Bradley took a nine-point lead in the second half thanks to a 9-0 scoring run. Davis led the Braves in second-half scoring with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

