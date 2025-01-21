Live Radio
Boston University and Navy meet in conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 21, 2025, 3:42 AM

Navy Midshipmen (13-4, 5-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (8-10, 1-5 Patriot)

Boston; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Giannaros and Boston University host Zanai Barnett-Gay and Navy in Patriot action.

The Terriers are 4-5 on their home court. Boston University is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Midshipmen are 5-1 against Patriot opponents. Navy is 11-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Boston University makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Navy has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 40.3% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The Terriers and Midshipmen face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannaros is averaging 14.1 points for the Terriers.

Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

