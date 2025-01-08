Arnett scores 16, Cleveland State downs Robert Morris 80-69

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Dylan Arnett scored 16 points as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 80-69 on Wednesday night…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Dylan Arnett scored 16 points as Cleveland State beat Robert Morris 80-69 on Wednesday night to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Arnett also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (11-6, 5-1 Horizon League). Je’Shawn Stevenson went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Tahj Staveskie went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Colonials (10-7, 2-4) were led by Kam Woods, who posted 18 points, six assists and two steals. Robert Morris also got 14 points from Josh Omojafo. Ismael Plet also recorded 12 points.

Cleveland State next plays Saturday against Youngstown State on the road. Robert Morris will host Wright State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

