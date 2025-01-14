Antwan Burnett, Chilaydrien Newton lead Grambling past Florida A&M 79-72

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antwan Burnett had 18 points and Chilaydrien Newton scored 17 off the bench to lead Grambling…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antwan Burnett had 18 points and Chilaydrien Newton scored 17 off the bench to lead Grambling to a 79-72 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

P.J. Eason added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (4-13, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reserve Makale Stevenson scored 11.

Milton Matthews scored a career-high 27 to lead the Rattlers (3-11, 0-3). Sterling Young scored 17.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.