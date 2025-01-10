Adelodun puts up 19 in Niagara’s 70-60 victory over Saint Peter’s

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Olumide Adelodun’s 19 points helped Niagara defeat Saint Peter’s 70-60 on Friday night. Adelodun also had…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Olumide Adelodun’s 19 points helped Niagara defeat Saint Peter’s 70-60 on Friday night.

Adelodun also had five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (7-8, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaeden Marshall added 17 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds.

Armoni Zeigler led the Peacocks (5-7, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Saint Peter’s also got 10 points from Marcus Randolph.

Both teams next play Sunday. Niagara hosts Rider and Saint Peter’s plays Canisius on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.