Adam Hamilton, Ja’Sean Jackson lead Lamar to 72-58 victory over Incarnate Word

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Adam Hamilton had 16 points and Ja’Sean Jackson added a double-double in Lamar’s 72-58 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Hamilton added eight rebounds for the Cardinals (9-6, 4-0 Southland Conference). Jackson totaled 15 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals. Cody Pennebaker scored 12 on 6-for-11 shooting.

