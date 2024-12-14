Woodson and North Dakota host UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-7) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts UTSA after Dariyus Woodson scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 80-76 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-0 on their home court. North Dakota allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in road games. UTSA is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

North Dakota scores 70.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.6 UTSA allows. UTSA’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than North Dakota has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 45.2% and averaging 23.7 points for the Roadrunners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

