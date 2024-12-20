Willis leads Tulsa against Mississippi Valley State after 22-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-9) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Mississippi Valley State after Keaston Willis scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 88-75 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-3 in home games. Tulsa has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Tulsa averages 74.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 82.8 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 52.0 points per game, 25.0 fewer points than the 77.0 Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.3 points and four assists for the Golden Hurricane.

Arthur Tate averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

