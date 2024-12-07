Wilkerson scores 26 in Sam Houston’s 87-71 win against Texas Southern

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 26 points helped Sam Houston defeat Texas Southern 87-71 on Saturday night. Wilkerson had…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson’s 26 points helped Sam Houston defeat Texas Southern 87-71 on Saturday night.

Wilkerson had five rebounds for the Bearkats (5-5). Cameron Huefner scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Dorian Finister finished with 13 points.

Kavion McClain finished with 19 points and five assists for the Tigers (1-7). Texas Southern also got 14 points and three steals from Kolby Granger. Oumar Koureissi finished with 13 points.

Wilkerson scored 11 points in the first half and Sam Houston went into halftime trailing 36-32. Huefner scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Sam Houston to a 16-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

