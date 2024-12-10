Western Kentucky knocks off Tennessee State 84-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Khristian Lander had 19 points in Western Kentucky’s 84-60 win against Tennessee State on Tuesday…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Khristian Lander had 19 points in Western Kentucky’s 84-60 win against Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Lander went 7 of 12 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Hilltoppers (6-3). Don McHenry scored 18 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added four steals. Tyrone Marshall had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (3-7) were led in scoring by Brandon Weston, who finished with 22 points. Justus Jackson added 11 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State. Travis Harper II also put up 10 points.

Western Kentucky led 44-31 at halftime, with McHenry racking up 11 points. Lander led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

