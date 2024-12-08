VCU Rams face the Delaware State Hornets on 3-game losing streak

VCU comes into the matchup with Delaware State after losing three straight games.

Delaware State Hornets (3-6) at VCU Rams (4-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU comes into the matchup with Delaware State after losing three straight games.

The Rams have gone 2-2 in home games. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mykel Parham averaging 6.3.

The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Delaware State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

VCU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 36.9% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Rams.

Mahogany Cottingham is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

