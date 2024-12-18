UNC Wilmington beats FGCU 79-66

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-66 win over FGCU on Wednesday night. Newby…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-66 win over FGCU on Wednesday night.

Newby shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Seahawks (8-3). Noah Ross added 12 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and also had six rebounds and five assists. Nolan Hodge shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Zavian McLean led the Eagles (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Keeshawn Kellman added 16 points and nine rebounds for FGCU.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 12:30 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-27 at halftime, with Newby racking up 10 points. UNC Wilmington outscored FGCU in the second half by three points, with Newby scoring a team-high 11 points after intermission.

NEXT UP

UNC Wilmington’s next game is Saturday against UNC Asheville at home, and FGCU hosts Florida Tech on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.