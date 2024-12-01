Troy defeats Eastern Kentucky 84-74

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby scored 20 points as Troy beat Eastern Kentucky 84-74 on Sunday night. Rigsby went…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby scored 20 points as Troy beat Eastern Kentucky 84-74 on Sunday night.

Rigsby went 8 of 11 from the field for the Trojans (5-3). Jerrell Bellamy scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Tayton Conerway went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Colonels (4-4) were led in scoring by George Kimble III, who finished with 14 points, five assists and four steals. Devontae Blanton added 14 points and three steals for Eastern Kentucky. Turner Buttry also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

