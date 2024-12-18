Samford Bulldogs play the Arizona Wildcats, aim for 6th straight win

Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at Arizona Wildcats (4-5, 0-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at Arizona Wildcats (4-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Arizona.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in home games. Arizona averages 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the road. Samford averages 19.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Rylan Jones with 6.1.

Arizona’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Samford allows. Samford averages 19.5 more points per game (90.5) than Arizona gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats.

Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.