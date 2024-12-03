Reid scores 23 as South Florida takes down Stetson 74-72

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Reid had 23 points and eight assists in South Florida’s 74-72 victory over Stetson on…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Reid had 23 points and eight assists in South Florida’s 74-72 victory over Stetson on Tuesday night.

De’Ante Green scored 13 points and added six rebounds for the Bulls (5-3). Kobe Knox finished with 12 points.

The Hatters trailed by 15 points in the second half but cut the deficit to 72-69 with 16 seconds remaining. Reid answered with a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left.

The Hatters (1-7) were led by Mehki Ellison, who posted 19 points. Josh Massey added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Stetson. Tristan Gross had 11 points and six rebounds. The Hatters prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

South Florida went into the half ahead of Stetson 35-29. Reid put up 13 points in the half. South Florida used an 11-0 run in the second half to build a 61-46 advantage with 10:21 to play.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.