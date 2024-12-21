Pierre’s 22 lead Jacksonville State over Eastern Kentucky 91-80

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 22 points as Jacksonville State beat Eastern Kentucky 91-80 on Saturday. Pierre…

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 22 points as Jacksonville State beat Eastern Kentucky 91-80 on Saturday.

Pierre shot 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Gamecocks (7-5). Jamar Franklin scored 16 points while going 6 of 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Marcellus Brigham Jr. shot 3 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Colonels (6-6) were led by Devontae Blanton, who posted 36 points and two steals. George Kimble III added 18 points for Eastern Kentucky. Turner Buttry had eight points.

Pierre’s dunk with 9:13 remaining in the second half gave Jacksonville State the lead for good at 64-62.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

