North Florida plays Florida, aims to stop road skid

North Florida Ospreys (4-8) at Florida Gators (7-5) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will aim…

North Florida Ospreys (4-8) at Florida Gators (7-5)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Ospreys play Florida.

The Gators are 6-1 in home games. Florida averages 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-6 in road games. North Florida gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Florida’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 66.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 67.8 Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 16.4 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Gators.

Sarah Taub is averaging 7.1 points for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.