No. 11 Oklahoma rally past No. 22 Louisville

Payton Verhulst scored 21 points against her former team, Raegan Beers had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11…

Payton Verhulst scored 21 points against her former team, Raegan Beers had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 Oklahoma rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat 22nd-ranked Louisville 78-72 on Wednesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Verhulst, who transferred from Louisville in December 2022, grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled before making two free throws with 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Oklahoma its first lead, 70-68, since it was 14-13.

Verhulst added a jumper from the free-throw line to make it 72-70. Oklahoma freshman Nevaeh Tot made two free throws for a four-point lead at 27.5 and Verhulst sealed it at the line by making four free throws in the final 12.9.

Sahara Williams scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter for Oklahoma. The Sooners turned it over a season-high 27 times.

Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 17 points to go with nine rebounds for Louisville (5-3) before fouling out with 2:21 left. Merissah Russell added 14 points.

NO. 9 TCU 78, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 42

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 16 points, Sedona Prince added 14 and ninth-ranked TCU overwhelmed Florida Atlantic giving the Horned Frogs a victory in their first game ever as a top 10 team.

TCU (9-0) led throughout after scoring the game’s first 14 points, and led by 45 points. The Horned Frogs have opened the season with nine consecutive wins, just like last year in Mark Campbell’s debut after going 8-23 the season before he became their coach.

Mya Perry and Erin Rodgers both had 13 points for Florida Atlantic (5-4). Jada Moore had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.