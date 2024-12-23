Nemeiksa puts up 24, Hawaii knocks off Charlotte 78-61 at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa had 24 points in Hawaii’s 78-61 win over Charlotte on Sunday night at the Diamond…

HONOLULU (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa had 24 points in Hawaii’s 78-61 win over Charlotte on Sunday night at the Diamond Head Classic.

Nemeiksa had seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (7-3). Marcus Greene scored 22 points while shooting 8 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tom Beattie shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Hawaii plays Nebraska in the second round and Charlotte takes on Murray State in the consolation bracket on Monday.

The 49ers (6-5) were led in scoring by Jaehshon Thomas, who finished with 16 points. Charlotte also got 13 points, six rebounds and three steals from Nik Graves. Robert Braswell also had nine points and two blocks.

Hawaii took the lead with 18:51 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-31 at halftime, with Greene racking up 14 points. Hawaii extended its lead to 55-37 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Nemeiksa scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

