Merrimack Warriors take on the Canisius Golden Griffins on 3-game skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-8) at Merrimack Warriors (4-5) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack enters the…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-8) at Merrimack Warriors (4-5)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack enters the matchup against Canisius as losers of three straight games.

The Warriors are 3-0 in home games. Merrimack is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 1-4 on the road. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 2.8.

Merrimack is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Merrimack allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paloma Garcia is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Warriors.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Griffins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.