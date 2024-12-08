Mason and UIC secure 69-68 OT win over Dartmouth

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 17 points, two in the overtime, as UIC took down Dartmouth 69-68 on Sunday…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 17 points, two in the overtime, as UIC took down Dartmouth 69-68 on Sunday night.

Mason added seven rebounds and three steals for the Flames (6-4). Javon Jackson scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Ahmad Henderson II shot 3 for 9, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Mason hit a jumper that made it 69-68 with 3:19 left and neither team scored the rest of the way.

The Big Green (4-4) were led by Ryan Cornish, who posted 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Dartmouth also got 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Brandon Mitchell-Day. Jayden Williams had 11 points and two steals.

Mason scored 11 points in the first half for UIC, who trailed 39-36 at halftime. UIC outscored Dartmouth by three points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 66-66. Mason scored their two overtime points while shooting 1 of 3 from the field.

